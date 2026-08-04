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Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Zalando logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zalando shares fell sharply, opening at $14.48 versus a prior close of $16.78, after the company reported quarterly EPS of $0.17—well below the $0.29 analyst consensus.
  • Management expects 2026 growth at the lower end of its prior range and narrowed its full-year profit outlook, raising concerns about near-term demand, margins and recovery momentum.
  • The company continues to pursue longer-term growth through accelerated B2B expansion and artificial-intelligence investments; analysts maintain an overall “Moderate Buy” consensus despite mixed ratings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $14.48. Zalando shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 3,210 shares traded.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). Zalando had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Zalando News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Zalando this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Zalando described another quarter of profitable growth and said it is accelerating its B2B expansion while continuing to invest in artificial-intelligence initiatives. These efforts could support longer-term revenue diversification and operating efficiency. Zalando Q2 business update
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management expects 2026 growth to come in at the lower end of its previously stated range and narrowed its full-year profit outlook. While this provides greater guidance clarity, it signals a less favorable operating trajectory than investors had expected. Zalando narrows profit outlook
  • Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings missed consensus estimates: Zalando reported $0.17 in EPS versus an expected $0.29. The weak earnings print, combined with the reduced outlook, increases concerns about near-term demand, margins and the pace of recovery. Zalando Q2 2026 earnings call transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Market coverage characterized the quarter as soft and reported a sharp selloff in Zalando shares. The reaction suggests investors had been pricing in stronger growth, leaving the stock vulnerable when management lowered expectations. Zalando shares slide after weak quarter

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZLNDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised shares of Zalando to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Zalando from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zalando

Zalando Trading Down 13.3%

The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Zalando Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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