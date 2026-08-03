Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.02, but opened at $47.50. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZLDPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 37.17. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm's fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 68.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zealand Pharma A/S will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand's pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

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