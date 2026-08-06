Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1431 per share and revenue of $128.9080 million for the quarter.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.50. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 68.82%.The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. On average, analysts expect Zealand Pharma A/S to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

ZLDPF opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 37.17, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $83.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zealand Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, design and development of peptide‐based therapeutics. Utilizing proprietary peptide engineering platforms, the company focuses on metabolic and endocrine disorders, including diabetes and rare gastrointestinal diseases. Zealand employs a rational design approach to optimize stability, selectivity and dosing profiles of its candidates, aiming to improve patient outcomes where current treatment options are limited.

Among the most advanced assets in Zealand's pipeline is dasiglucagon, a stable glucagon analog designed for the emergency treatment of severe hypoglycemia.

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