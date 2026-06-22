Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $346.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $345.00 to $346.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northcoast Research reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.09.

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Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $8.25 on Monday, reaching $244.23. The company had a trading volume of 103,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,485. The business's 50-day moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day moving average is $238.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $199.05 and a one year high of $352.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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