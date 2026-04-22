Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $321.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $236.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.05 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.38.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total value of $34,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 353,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $105,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,980 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $112,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,046 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43,654.5% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,378 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $74,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $292,705,000 after acquiring an additional 945,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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