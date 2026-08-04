Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $360.58 and last traded at $346.68, with a volume of 372401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.64.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research cut Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 20.1%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $255.28 and its 200 day moving average is $240.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,558 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10,715.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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