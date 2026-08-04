Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.28, Zacks reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

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Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $291.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $199.05 and a twelve month high of $350.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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