Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.750-21.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 17.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 4.700-4.900 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $284.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.00.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Up 18.1%

ZBRA traded up $52.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.40. 713,390 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,599. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $255.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.11. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $199.05 and a fifty-two week high of $360.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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