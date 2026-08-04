Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 20.750-21.250 EPS.

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Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $52.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 713,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $199.05 and a 12-month high of $360.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 246.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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