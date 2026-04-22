Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Given a $56.28 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP - Get Free Report) received a $56.28 target price from investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Fundamental Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 241.82% from the stock's previous close.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zepp Health in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.28.
View Our Latest Report on Zepp Health
Zepp Health Trading Up 9.9%
ZEPP stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.47. 40,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.76. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $61.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zepp Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 239.5% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Capstone Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company's stock.
About Zepp Health
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Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health's integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.
At the core of Zepp Health's offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.
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