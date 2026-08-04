Go Pro
→ Don't download this book (seriously) (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Zeta Global logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zeta Global missed quarterly earnings expectations: The company reported EPS of $0.03, $0.17 below the $0.20 consensus estimate, while revenue of $395 million fell short of the $420.61 million forecast.
  • Shares rose during Tuesday trading: Zeta Global stock gained $1.72 to $24.28, near its 52-week high of $25.95, with trading volume more than double its average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive: The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $28.33, although one analyst downgraded it to “Hold.” Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Zeta Global.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.61 million. Zeta Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NYSE ZETA traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,184,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,299. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zeta Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Zeta Global Right Now?

Before you consider Zeta Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zeta Global wasn't on the list.

While Zeta Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
Ray Dalio: Buy Gold. Get Paid.
From Investors Alley (Ad)
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
From Mode Mobile (Ad)
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026

Recent Videos

The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines