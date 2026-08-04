Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.61 million. Zeta Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.

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Zeta Global Stock Performance

NYSE ZETA traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,184,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,769,299. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,001,461.50. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zeta Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Zeta Global to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.33.

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About Zeta Global

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

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