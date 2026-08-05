Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zeta Global traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 10765683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.17.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zeta Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $149,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,001,461.50. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Zeta Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zeta Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong revenue growth and raised outlook: Zeta reported second-quarter revenue of $442.8 million, up 43.6% year over year and above the $420.6 million analyst consensus. Management guided third-quarter revenue to $469 million-$472 million, ahead of the $460.8 million consensus, and projected approximately $1.818 billion in 2026 revenue while raising its GAAP EPS outlook to $0.10. Zeta projects 2026 revenue and raises GAAP EPS guidance

Zeta reported second-quarter revenue of $442.8 million, up 43.6% year over year and above the $420.6 million analyst consensus. Management guided third-quarter revenue to $469 million-$472 million, ahead of the $460.8 million consensus, and projected approximately $1.818 billion in 2026 revenue while raising its GAAP EPS outlook to $0.10. Positive Sentiment: AI and Palantir partnership support the growth narrative: Zeta and Palantir Technologies are launching an AI-driven marketing platform. Reports indicate the partnership is already contributing to customer adoption and supports expectations for broader platform expansion, including Zeta’s Athena AI capabilities. Zeta Global and Palantir launch AI-driven marketing platform

Zeta and Palantir Technologies are launching an AI-driven marketing platform. Reports indicate the partnership is already contributing to customer adoption and supports expectations for broader platform expansion, including Zeta’s Athena AI capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analyst becomes more bullish: Needham raised its Zeta price target from $25 to $30 and maintained a Buy rating, citing the company’s growth and improving profitability outlook. Needham raises Zeta price target

Needham raised its Zeta price target from $25 to $30 and maintained a Buy rating, citing the company’s growth and improving profitability outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Positive operating milestones: Zeta said it delivered its 20th consecutive “beat and raise” quarter, achieved the Rule of 64, and generated positive GAAP net income in the second quarter. Zeta reports second-quarter results

Zeta said it delivered its 20th consecutive “beat and raise” quarter, achieved the Rule of 64, and generated positive GAAP net income in the second quarter. Negative Sentiment: Earnings miss and profit-taking: Reported EPS was below expectations—approximately $0.18 on an adjusted basis, or $0.03 under another reported measure, versus the $0.20 consensus. Investors subsequently booked profits, causing the stock to retreat from its weekly high near $24.45 toward $23 despite the revenue beat. Zeta stock retreats after earnings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 28,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 60.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 126,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 47,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $171,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $442.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Zeta Global's revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm's mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta's offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Further Reading

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