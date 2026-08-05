Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 101.58%.

Here are the key takeaways from Zevra Therapeutics' conference call:

Second-quarter revenue rose 53% year over year to $39.7 million , driven by $30.2 million in U.S. MIPLYFFA sales, which increased 23% sequentially and 40% year over year.

, driven by $30.2 million in U.S. MIPLYFFA sales, which increased 23% sequentially and 40% year over year. MIPLYFFA enrollment reached 184 prescription forms through June 30, including 23 in the first half of 2026, with a diverse mix of newly and previously diagnosed patients, children and adults, and specialty-center and community-practice prescribers.

Zevra requested an EMA re-examination of arimoclomol’s negative CHMP opinion and expects a decision in the fourth quarter; management cited long-term, pediatric, expanded-access, and safety data as support, but approval remains uncertain.

Celiprolol’s Phase III DISCOVER trial remains early and event-driven, with 66 of 150 patients enrolled and only three confirmed events versus the 28 needed for interim analysis, prompting efforts to accelerate enrollment and regulatory discussions.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $260.2 million at quarter-end, up approximately $23.4 million sequentially, giving Zevra flexibility to fund MIPLYFFA expansion, celiprolol, and potential external opportunities without relying on capital markets.

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Zevra Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ZVRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 776,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,412. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $622.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,939 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,453 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZVRA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

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