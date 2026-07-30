Ziff Davis (ZD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.8070 per share and revenue of $286.0970 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.26%.The company had revenue of $267.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Ziff Davis Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Ziff Davis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ziff Davis from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ziff Davis from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ZD

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $679,714. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter sold 18,000 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $843,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,370,958.72. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,422 shares of company stock worth $1,468,864. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,167 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,415 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,169 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

Further Reading

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