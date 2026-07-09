Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

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A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.6%

Z opened at $32.27 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $93.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Zillow Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,501 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $205,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,981. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,072 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $331,490.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,616,161.46. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,732. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,687 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Zillow from “hold” to “strong-buy” , which could help support sentiment by signaling a more favorable outlook. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Zillow from , which could help support sentiment by signaling a more favorable outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zillow’s June Market Report showed signs of improvement in the housing market, with home sales up 5.9% year over year and new listings rebounding, which may be constructive for Zillow’s core real-estate marketplace business. Article Title

Zillow’s June Market Report showed signs of improvement in the housing market, with year over year and new listings rebounding, which may be constructive for Zillow’s core real-estate marketplace business. Neutral Sentiment: Zillow said it will report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5 , keeping investors focused on upcoming earnings for confirmation of business trends. Article Title

Zillow said it will report , keeping investors focused on upcoming earnings for confirmation of business trends. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported that Zillow and Rocket will face an August FTC trial over their rental-listing deal, increasing the chance of regulatory scrutiny, fines, or limits on the partnership. Article Title

Bloomberg reported that will face an over their rental-listing deal, increasing the chance of regulatory scrutiny, fines, or limits on the partnership. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions against Zillow, with deadlines approaching, reinforcing investor concern about alleged disclosures tied to the anticompetitive agreement and prior stock drops. Article Title

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Further Reading

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