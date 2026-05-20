Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Zillow Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $205,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 68,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,981. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $111,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 134,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,089,460.83. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 33,047 shares of company stock worth $1,246,715 over the last ninety days. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Zillow Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 283.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zillow Group by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emmett Investment Management LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 353.9% in the first quarter. Emmett Investment Management LP now owns 96,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 75,036 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Trading Down 3.1%

Z opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.07. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $93.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $705.10 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Zillow Group

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Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

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