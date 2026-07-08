Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zillow Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zillow Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $32.78 on Monday. Zillow Group has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $93.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.10 million. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 9,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $331,490.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 153,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,616,161.46. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $111,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 134,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,089,460.83. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,910 shares of company stock worth $1,605,732. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 627.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 283.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company's stock.

Zillow Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company's platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company's automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zillow Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zillow Group wasn't on the list.

While Zillow Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here