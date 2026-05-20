Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company.

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Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.2%

ZBH stock opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,896 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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