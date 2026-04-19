Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZBH. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.95.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.0%

ZBH opened at $94.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The business's 50 day moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $250,849.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,506,849 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,113,736,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,741 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,111,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,826,974 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $795,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,550,754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $743,749,000 after acquiring an additional 778,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,685,987 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $601,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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