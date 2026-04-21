Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $2.0555 billion for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $95.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet's payout ratio is 27.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,070 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.95.

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Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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