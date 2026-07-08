ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) CEO Sells 9,722 Shares of Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) CEO Ian Siegel sold 9,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $37,915.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,270.70. This trade represents a 13.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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ZipRecruiter Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ZIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 428,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,794. The firm has a market cap of $330.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.61.

ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZipRecruiter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZipRecruiter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ZipRecruiter by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 428,232 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ZipRecruiter by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 208,392 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 48,881 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZipRecruiter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ZipRecruiter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZipRecruiter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZIP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on ZipRecruiter from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ZipRecruiter from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ZipRecruiter in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZipRecruiter currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $3.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZipRecruiter

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

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