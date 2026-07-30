Zoetis (ZTS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Zoetis to announce earnings of $1.85 per share and revenue of $2.5015 billion for the quarter. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Zoetis to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5%

ZTS stock opened at $77.89 on Thursday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.02.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,114,168.56. This trade represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $501,343.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. The trade was a 44.91% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company's stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $99.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $115.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zoetis

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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