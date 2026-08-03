Zoom Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 32,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the average volume of 18,585 call options.

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Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,489 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $770,801.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,219,041.60. The trade was a 19.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $1,350,481.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $2,937,987 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zoom Communications by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,112,815 shares of the company's stock worth $182,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285,626 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Zoom Communications by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 422,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,460,000 after acquiring an additional 128,174 shares during the last quarter. Sherry Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,312,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised Zoom Communications from an "underweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Communications Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of ZM stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,737,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications has a twelve month low of $69.15 and a twelve month high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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