ZoomInfo Technologies' (GTM) "Underweight" Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underweight" rating restated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential downside of 33.77% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a "market perform" rating to a "mkt underperform" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.54.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTM opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $209,694.01. Following the transaction, the executive owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 76,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,670,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo beat Q1 2026 estimates, reporting $0.28 EPS versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of $310.2 million , with revenue up 1.5% year over year. Article Title

ZoomInfo beat Q1 2026 estimates, reporting versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of , with revenue up 1.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its full-year EPS outlook to $1.10-$1.12 , above prior expectations, suggesting management sees better profitability ahead. Article Title

The company also raised its full-year EPS outlook to , above prior expectations, suggesting management sees better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest appears to be building, with unusual options activity showing a sharp increase in call buying ahead of the earnings release. Article Title

Investor interest appears to be building, with unusual options activity showing a sharp increase in call buying ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests ZoomInfo is shifting toward a more intelligence-driven and consumption-based model, which could improve long-term positioning but may take time to show results. Article Title

Market commentary suggests ZoomInfo is shifting toward a more intelligence-driven and consumption-based model, which could improve long-term positioning but may take time to show results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, ZoomInfo lowered revenue expectations, guiding FY 2026 revenue to about $1.185 billion-$1.205 billion and Q2 revenue to $300 million-$303 million , both below analyst expectations. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, ZoomInfo lowered revenue expectations, guiding FY 2026 revenue to about and Q2 revenue to , both below analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company said it will reduce its workforce by about 20% as part of a restructuring pivot, which signals cost pressure and slower growth expectations. Article Title

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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