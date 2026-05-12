ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Given Neutral Rating at BTIG Research

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citizens Jmp lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a "market perform" rating to a "mkt underperform" rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.54.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of GTM opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 139,795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,727 shares of company stock valued at $262,834. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company's stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo beat Q1 2026 estimates, reporting $0.28 EPS versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of $310.2 million , with revenue up 1.5% year over year. Article Title

ZoomInfo beat Q1 2026 estimates, reporting versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of , with revenue up 1.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised its full-year EPS outlook to $1.10-$1.12 , above prior expectations, suggesting management sees better profitability ahead. Article Title

The company also raised its full-year EPS outlook to , above prior expectations, suggesting management sees better profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest appears to be building, with unusual options activity showing a sharp increase in call buying ahead of the earnings release. Article Title

Investor interest appears to be building, with unusual options activity showing a sharp increase in call buying ahead of the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests ZoomInfo is shifting toward a more intelligence-driven and consumption-based model, which could improve long-term positioning but may take time to show results. Article Title

Market commentary suggests ZoomInfo is shifting toward a more intelligence-driven and consumption-based model, which could improve long-term positioning but may take time to show results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, ZoomInfo lowered revenue expectations, guiding FY 2026 revenue to about $1.185 billion-$1.205 billion and Q2 revenue to $300 million-$303 million , both below analyst expectations. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, ZoomInfo lowered revenue expectations, guiding FY 2026 revenue to about and Q2 revenue to , both below analyst expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company said it will reduce its workforce by about 20% as part of a restructuring pivot, which signals cost pressure and slower growth expectations. Article Title

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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