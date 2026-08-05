ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.0 million-$301.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.5 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.120-1.130 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on GTM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a "market underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

GTM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,295,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Domenic Maida purchased 27,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 66,342 shares in the company, valued at $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More ZoomInfo Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo highlighted customer results that support the effectiveness of its platform. Librestream reported a 900% increase in average click-through rates after rebuilding its account-based marketing program with ZoomInfo data. Librestream customer results

ZoomInfo highlighted customer results that support the effectiveness of its platform. Librestream reported a 900% increase in average click-through rates after rebuilding its account-based marketing program with ZoomInfo data. Positive Sentiment: Paul Cuffaro LLC said its revenue grew 320% year over year after rebuilding its prospecting process around ZoomInfo’s contact data. Although these are individual customer examples rather than companywide financial results, they reinforce the value proposition of ZoomInfo’s AI-powered go-to-market platform. Paul Cuffaro customer results

Paul Cuffaro LLC said its revenue grew 320% year over year after rebuilding its prospecting process around ZoomInfo’s contact data. Although these are individual customer examples rather than companywide financial results, they reinforce the value proposition of ZoomInfo’s AI-powered go-to-market platform. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 24, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a pending federal securities class action covering investors who purchased ZoomInfo securities from November 3, 2025, through May 11, 2026. The notices are largely investor-solicitation announcements and do not represent new adjudicated findings. Kaplan Fox class action notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 24, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a pending federal securities class action covering investors who purchased ZoomInfo securities from November 3, 2025, through May 11, 2026. The notices are largely investor-solicitation announcements and do not represent new adjudicated findings. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that ZoomInfo and certain executives misrepresented or failed to disclose deterioration in customer retention, particularly in its legacy seat-based business and downmarket customer base, while projecting confidence in future growth. The allegations have not been proven in court. ZoomInfo securities-fraud lawsuit

The lawsuits allege that ZoomInfo and certain executives misrepresented or failed to disclose deterioration in customer retention, particularly in its legacy seat-based business and downmarket customer base, while projecting confidence in future growth. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: One legal-firm announcement attributes an earlier decline of nearly 33% to alleged issues involving ZoomInfo’s AI integration and customer retention. Continued legal headlines could increase uncertainty, potentially lead to litigation costs or damages, and pressure the stock despite the company’s recent earnings beat and guidance. ZoomInfo stock-drop lawsuit announcement

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTM. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,941,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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