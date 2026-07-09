ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sell" rating on the stock. Citigroup's target price points to a potential downside of 31.86% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GTM. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a "market underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.98.

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ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $865.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Domenic Maida purchased 27,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 66,342 shares in the company, valued at $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTM. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Lavelle Capital LP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,898,951 shares of the company's stock worth $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 850,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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