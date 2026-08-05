ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.120-1.130 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.280-0.290 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GTM. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GTM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,295,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company's 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 10.10%.The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Domenic Maida bought 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 66,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at $238,831.20. This trade represents a 70.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting ZoomInfo Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting ZoomInfo Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: ZoomInfo highlighted customer results that support the effectiveness of its platform. Librestream reported a 900% increase in average click-through rates after rebuilding its account-based marketing program with ZoomInfo data. Librestream customer results

ZoomInfo highlighted customer results that support the effectiveness of its platform. Librestream reported a 900% increase in average click-through rates after rebuilding its account-based marketing program with ZoomInfo data. Positive Sentiment: Paul Cuffaro LLC said its revenue grew 320% year over year after rebuilding its prospecting process around ZoomInfo’s contact data. Although these are individual customer examples rather than companywide financial results, they reinforce the value proposition of ZoomInfo’s AI-powered go-to-market platform. Paul Cuffaro customer results

Paul Cuffaro LLC said its revenue grew 320% year over year after rebuilding its prospecting process around ZoomInfo’s contact data. Although these are individual customer examples rather than companywide financial results, they reinforce the value proposition of ZoomInfo’s AI-powered go-to-market platform. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 24, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a pending federal securities class action covering investors who purchased ZoomInfo securities from November 3, 2025, through May 11, 2026. The notices are largely investor-solicitation announcements and do not represent new adjudicated findings. Kaplan Fox class action notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors that August 24, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in a pending federal securities class action covering investors who purchased ZoomInfo securities from November 3, 2025, through May 11, 2026. The notices are largely investor-solicitation announcements and do not represent new adjudicated findings. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits allege that ZoomInfo and certain executives misrepresented or failed to disclose deterioration in customer retention, particularly in its legacy seat-based business and downmarket customer base, while projecting confidence in future growth. The allegations have not been proven in court. ZoomInfo securities-fraud lawsuit

The lawsuits allege that ZoomInfo and certain executives misrepresented or failed to disclose deterioration in customer retention, particularly in its legacy seat-based business and downmarket customer base, while projecting confidence in future growth. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: One legal-firm announcement attributes an earlier decline of nearly 33% to alleged issues involving ZoomInfo’s AI integration and customer retention. Continued legal headlines could increase uncertainty, potentially lead to litigation costs or damages, and pressure the stock despite the company’s recent earnings beat and guidance. ZoomInfo stock-drop lawsuit announcement

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company's stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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