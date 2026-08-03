ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) Shares Up 7.5% - Here's What Happened

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.5460. 812,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,415,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.120 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, Director Domenic Maida purchased 27,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 66,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,831.20. This represents a 70.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $255,416,000. RPD Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 17,199,109 shares of the company's stock worth $102,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,100,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,276 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $150,465,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $103,545,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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