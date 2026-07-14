ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading 5.5% Higher - Time to Buy?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 10,942,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,888,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,286 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,837.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,131 shares of the company's stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 282,762 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $187,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc is a cloud-based software company specializing in business-to-business (B2B) intelligence and go-to-market solutions. Its platform aggregates firmographic, demographic, technographic and intent data to help sales, marketing and recruiting professionals identify, engage and close on high-value prospects. Subscribers gain access to a proprietary database of company and contact information, enabling targeted outreach and data enrichment across various workflows.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, ZoomInfo has expanded its capabilities through both internal development and strategic acquisitions.

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