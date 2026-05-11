ZoomInfo Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTM)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,317 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,586 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, General Counsel Ashley Mcgrane sold 6,959 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $40,849.33. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $451,238.64. The trade was a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James M. Roth sold 35,723 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $209,694.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 139,795 shares in the company, valued at $820,596.65. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,727 shares of company stock worth $262,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,799,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,670,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $5,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $255,416,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on GTM

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GTM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.33. 2,295,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $319.10 million for the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 16.32%. ZoomInfo Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies NASDAQ: GTM is a leading provider of go-to-market intelligence and sales engagement software designed to help organizations accelerate growth. The company offers a cloud-based platform that delivers comprehensive contact and company data, intent signals, and analytics to support prospecting, lead generation, and customer retention. Its solutions enable sales and marketing teams to identify and engage target accounts, personalize outreach, and optimize campaigns with real-time insights into buyer behavior and market trends.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, ZoomInfo Technologies has expanded its global footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia–Pacific.

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