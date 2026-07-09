ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Raised to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.10 price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $27.03.

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ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm's 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,128 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $190,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 156.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 29.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 468,489 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 106,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company's stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China's leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO's service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

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