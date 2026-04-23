Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.8889.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company's stock worth $151,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,449 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,261,850 shares of the company's stock worth $85,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,727 shares of the company's stock worth $61,315,000 after purchasing an additional 174,293 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,765,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,146,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Finally, Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $44,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company's stock.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYME opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.20. Zymeworks has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $28.81.

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 76.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The company specializes in engineered antibody and protein therapeutics designed to address a range of unmet medical needs in oncology and other serious diseases. Through its proprietary platforms, Zymeworks aims to create novel bispecific and multispecific molecules that can simultaneously engage multiple targets and recruit immune effector functions to enhance potency and specificity.

At the core of Zymeworks' innovation is its Azymetric™ bispecific antibody platform, which enables the design of asymmetrical bispecific antibodies with controlled assembly and high stability.

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