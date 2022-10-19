Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats
S&P 500   3,695.16
DOW   30,423.81
QQQ   270.49
Love Photography? Snap Away with an SD Card That Goes Above and Beyond.
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Intel - Are We Near A Bottom? 
Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
New Battery "Could Eat Lithium's Lunch" (Ad)
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats

Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?

Thu., October 20, 2022 | Kate Stalter

Key Points

  • California-based Molina is the price-performance leader in the managed care industry, outperforming larger rivals as well as its wider sector.
  • It reports third-quarter results on October 26, with analysts expecting earnings of $4.25 per share on revenue of $7.69 billion. Both would be year-over-year increases. 
  • Its P/E ratio of 24 is quite reasonable for a growth stock. 
Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally? While much-larger industry peer UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) tends to get attention, large-cap managed-care provider Molina (NYSE: MOH) has shown better price strength in recent months. 

With a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, Molina is large enough to be tracked by the S&P 500, but it’s dwarfed by UnitedHealth’s market cap of $482.59 billion.

Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV), Centene (NYSE: CNC), Cigna (NYSE: CI)  and Humana (NYSE: HUM) are also larger than Molina. However, California-based Molina is the price performance leader in that industry, advancing at the following rates:

  • 1 week: +1.96%
  • 1 month: +5.96%
  • 3 months: +20.66%
  • Year-to-date: +13.05%

You don’t see many stocks right now with consistent gains like that, over rolling time frames.

It’s easy to compare that performance against the broader S&P 500, using an ETF such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY) or the iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: IVV) as a proxy. 


When evaluating a stock, it’s also a good idea to compare it against its broader sector. That can show you whether the stock is a top-performing outlier, or whether there is some strength in its sector or sub-industry. 

In Molina’s case, you can compare it to the S&P large-cap healthcare sector using the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLV). That ETF is underperforming Molina by a wide margin, with a year-to-date decline of 9.14%. 

As a whole, the managed care industry is doing better than many others. Most of the big players have slightly different business models, with Molina specializing in health insurance through government-administered programs, including Medicare and Medicaid. 

In a possible harbinger for other insurers, UnitedHealth topped analysts’ views when it reported earnings on October 14. 

Molina broke out of a cup-with-handle base in mid-March and rallied to a high of $350.19 on April 21 before rolling over. That timing is notable, because the S&P 500 made multiple failed rally attempts, and on April 21, an attempt fizzled well below its previous high of 4818, reached in early January.

Molina went on to form a constructive double-bottom pattern, with a low of $249.78 on June 17. That undercut the previous structure low of $263.64 from January, which set the stage for a new run-up. It may seem a bit counterintuitive, but when a stock falls to a level where institutions see the benefit of scooping up shares at a lower valuation, a new rally can begin.

After clearing a buy point above $315.91, Molina began crafting a flat base in late August. Shares rallied to an all-time high of $362.75 on October 14. The stock was trading lower, along with the broader market, on Wednesday. 
Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?

With any stock that’s posted market-beating price gains, the question always is: Can the rally be sustained?

Some of the upward price action is dependent on the broader market, as well as the company’s own prospects. MarketBeat earnings data show Molina growing revenue at double-digit rates in each of the past eight quarters. Bottom-line growth has been more erratic, but Molina beat analysts’ views for four quarters in a row. 

The company reports third-quarter results on October 26, with analysts expecting earnings of $4.25 per share on revenue of $7.69 billion. Both would be year-over-year increases. 

Molina certainly has some characteristics of a growth stock, but its price-to-earnings ratio of 24 is not outlandish, and at any rate, growth investors are generally OK with paying up for a stock whose future seems bright. 

Wall Street expects Molina to earn $17.71 per share this year, a 31% increase. Next year, analysts see the company earning $20.08 per share, a gain of another 17%. MarketBeat analyst data show a consensus rating of “hold” with a price target of $345.20, down slightly from where the stock was trading Wednesday. 

Should you invest $1,000 in Molina Healthcare right now?

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Molina Healthcare (MOH)
2.3269 of 5 stars		$353.21-1.8%N/A27.51Hold$345.20
UnitedHealth Group (UNH)
3.2595 of 5 stars		$520.32-0.4%1.27%25.48Moderate Buy$596.16
Cigna (CI)
2.8506 of 5 stars		$293.08-0.2%1.53%17.48Moderate Buy$308.82
Elevance Health (ELV)
2.8119 of 5 stars		$487.81+2.0%1.05%19.56Moderate Buy$563.38
Centene (CNC)
3.4209 of 5 stars		$75.72+0.5%N/A24.04Moderate Buy$97.85
Humana (HUM)
2.8443 of 5 stars		$500.21-0.3%0.63%20.42Moderate Buy$519.28
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)N/A$368.50-0.7%1.68%N/AHoldN/A
iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)N/A$370.10-0.7%1.67%N/AN/AN/A
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV)N/A$124.82-1.4%1.57%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

Contributing Author: Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Kate Stalter is a Series 65-licensed asset manager, with more than two decades of experience in various areas of financial services. As an investment advisor and financial planner, Kate personally manages client portfolios, with a focus on successful retirement, including asset allocation, income generation and tax strategies. Kate also serves as a capital-markets contributor at Forbes.com, and is an expert columnist for the investment advisory channel at U.S. News & World Report.
Contact Kate Stalter via email at stalterkate@gmail.com.
Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.