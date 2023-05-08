S&P 500   4,136.25
DOW   33,674.38
QQQ   322.89
How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Uh-Oh Issues for EV Production (Ad)
Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
AI is Unstoppable. Now Is The Time! (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares gain after Wall St rally
DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
AI is Unstoppable. Now Is The Time! (Ad)
Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time
Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
S&P 500   4,136.25
DOW   33,674.38
QQQ   322.89
How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Uh-Oh Issues for EV Production (Ad)
Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
AI is Unstoppable. Now Is The Time! (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares gain after Wall St rally
DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
AI is Unstoppable. Now Is The Time! (Ad)
Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time
Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
S&P 500   4,136.25
DOW   33,674.38
QQQ   322.89
How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Uh-Oh Issues for EV Production (Ad)
Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
AI is Unstoppable. Now Is The Time! (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares gain after Wall St rally
DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
AI is Unstoppable. Now Is The Time! (Ad)
Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time
Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
S&P 500   4,136.25
DOW   33,674.38
QQQ   322.89
How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
Uh-Oh Issues for EV Production (Ad)
Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
AI is Unstoppable. Now Is The Time! (Ad)
Stock market today: World shares gain after Wall St rally
DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
AI is Unstoppable. Now Is The Time! (Ad)
Engineers frustrated with rails even as others get sick time
Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF

Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF

Mon., May 8, 2023 | Jea Yu

unlock icon  Upgrade Now

This premium article is available to MarketBeat All Access subscribers only. Log in to your account or sign up below.

Upgrade Now See Benefits

Already have an account? Log in here.

Should you invest $1,000 in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund right now?

Before you consider Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund wasn't on the list.

While Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)N/A$80.23+2.7%4.01%6.92N/AN/A
Chevron (CVX)
2.8261 of 5 stars		$160.21+2.6%3.77%8.65Moderate Buy$193.33
ConocoPhillips (COP)
3.2858 of 5 stars		$100.37+3.1%2.03%8.03Moderate Buy$137.11
EOG Resources (EOG)
3.2254 of 5 stars		$114.17+2.6%2.89%7.14Moderate Buy$150.42
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.5481 of 5 stars		$108.68+2.5%3.35%7.36Moderate Buy$125.25
Schlumberger (SLB)
3.1323 of 5 stars		$45.75+1.5%2.19%17.01Moderate Buy$64.53
State Street (STT)
3.1447 of 5 stars		$68.50+2.5%3.68%9.59Hold$83.21
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.
Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now

Fed Signals Pause, Stocks to Watch Now

We discuss the Federal Reserve's recent decision to raise interest rates for the 10th time by 25 basis points. We analyze whether this move signals a pivot.

Related Videos

Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?
Is it Time for Another Oil Stocks Boom?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines:

My Account -