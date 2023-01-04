Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   264.48
Same You, New Knowledge: Get 80% Off This App That Summarizes Best-Selling Books
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Ready for a Recession? Here's One Defensive Stock You Can't Miss
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   264.48
Same You, New Knowledge: Get 80% Off This App That Summarizes Best-Selling Books
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Ready for a Recession? Here's One Defensive Stock You Can't Miss
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   264.48
Same You, New Knowledge: Get 80% Off This App That Summarizes Best-Selling Books
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Ready for a Recession? Here's One Defensive Stock You Can't Miss
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   264.48
Same You, New Knowledge: Get 80% Off This App That Summarizes Best-Selling Books
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Ready for a Recession? Here's One Defensive Stock You Can't Miss
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Brand New Trading Tool... REVEALED (553% in ONE DAY!)   (Ad)pixel
Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?

Wed., January 4, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • First Solar has been rising against the tide of negative blogs, and analyst downgrades to closed out 2022 with a whopping +69% gain versus (-20%) for the S&P 500
  • The Company was added to the S&P 500 on Dec. 19, 2022
  • The Inflation Reduction Act may have driven FSLR shares higher as investment tax credits led it to choose Alabama as its site for a $1.1 billion factory
  • Solar energy stocks were the stronger clean energy segment in 2022 as EV stocks collapsed (-60%) to (-85%)
  • 5 stocks we like better than First Solar

Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?

Solar energy solutions provider First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) stock had an impressive 69% gain in 2022. Shares more than doubled from their July 2022 low of $60.96 to close the year at $149.79. Negative news, downgrades and negative blogs haven’t been able to stop First Solar shares from surging.

Investors wonder if shares have gotten too far ahead of themselves as the Company is still losing even more money than a year ago. Will 2023 be a profit-taking year for the stock? It seems that solar energy is the one segment of clean energy that has outperformed the market, unlike electric vehicle (EV) stocks which have collapsed, led by EV leader Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which saw its shares collapse nearly (-40%) in December alone to close out the year down (-69%).

First Solar is the Anomaly

Smaller EV players got demolished, including Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares down (-82%), Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) down (-56%), and Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) down (-83%) for 2022.

However, First Solar shares have even outperformed the whole solar segment beating out SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock, up only 0.29%, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) down (-32%), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) down (-16%), and the Invesco Solar Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA: TAN) down (-7%).


The innovator of thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar module maker has many investors scratching their heads as to why it’s run up so hard with only a 4% short interest and whether shares can hold its gains or if the sell-off may be just as dramatic as the rise.

Where’s the Beef?

First Solar reported its fiscal Q3 2022 results for the quarter ending in September 2022 on Oct. 27, 2022. The Company reported an earnings per share (EPS) loss of (-$0.46) excluding non-recurring items, missing consensus analyst estimates for a loss of (-$0.24), by (-$0.22). Operating losses were (-$68 million) compared to an operating profit of $145 million in the year-ago period.

However, the operating income drop was largely due to the gain from selling its Japan project development platform and higher logistics costs. Revenues rose 7.8% year-over-year (YoY) to $629 million, missing analyst estimates of $748 million.

Mixed Guidance

First Solar lowered its fiscal full-year fiscal 2022 EPS guidance between (-$0.65) to (-$0.35) from (-$0.25). The Company narrowed its expected revenues to $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion versus $2.61 billion consensus analyst estimates.

Analyst Downgrades

The analysts have been skeptical, as indicated by their actions. On Nov. 28, 2022, JP Morgan downgraded shares of First Solar to Neutral from Overweight and dropped its price target to $140 from $190. Analyst Mark Strouse commented, "With the stock up more than 120% over the past four months, we believe the 'easy money' has now been made."

On Dec. 6, 2022, GLJ Research cut its rating to a Sell on First Solar shares with a $46.80 price target. Its analyst Gordon Johnson said its recent quarter was a disaster, with gross margins dropping to 3.3%, falling way short of 9.1% analyst estimates.

He points out that free cash flow has been negative for the past year despite the best solar module pricing climate since 2011. He expects poly-Si prices to collapse in 2023 from the record supply surge in Q4 2022.

Negative News and Events

On Dec. 15, 2022, California regulators approved a plan to lower payments to households that install new rooftop solar panels and sell excess electricity back on the grid.

This affects new installs, not existing installs. While solar companies say the tax credits and payments are a key incentive to expand the adoption of solar energy, the utilities argue that the rooftop solar program unfairly taxes non-solar users as subsidy costs are passed onto its customers that don’t have solar panels, which are often lower-income households. On Dec. 30, 2022, Nikkei reported that U.S. solar installations fell (-23%) in 2022.

Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?

Weekly Rising Channel Early Breakdown

FSLR stock has been in a weekly rising channel since its low of $60.91 in July 2022 and bounced up through the weekly market structure low (MSL) buy trigger above $76.94. Shares continued to make higher highs on bounces, followed by higher lows on pullbacks.

The weekly 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) breakout was triggered in August as it crossed through its weekly 50-period MA. A second weekly MSL buys trigger formed above $138.71 in November. The weekly 20-period EMA and the weekly 50-period MA have yet to test but remain supported at $139.30 and $101.98, respectively.

The weekly market structure high (MSH) sell trigger formed on a breakdown under $149.86. Shares briefly fell under that level and out of the rising price channel in December but managed to bounce back to the MSH trigger level. It has yet to return above the lower trend line of the rising price channel.

This could signify a breakdown finally forming under the price channel. The uptrend would remain intact until the weekly 20-period MA breaks, overlapping the $138.71 weekly MSL trigger. Pullback supports on this one must be very deep to avoid a falling knife when the momentum reverses back down. They sit at $138.71 weekly 20-period EMA and MSL trigger, $123.13, $115.66, $103.51 weekly 50-period MA and MSL trigger, $95.77, and $76.94.

Should you invest $1,000 in First Solar right now?

Before you consider First Solar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Solar wasn't on the list.

While First Solar currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
First Solar (FSLR)
2.3624 of 5 stars		$145.94-2.6%N/A165.84Moderate Buy$166.83
Tesla (TSLA)
3.2203 of 5 stars		$108.10-12.2%N/A33.40Hold$246.24
Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
2.4034 of 5 stars		17.34-5.9%N/A-1.67Moderate Buy45.14
Fisker (FSR)
1.8956 of 5 stars		$6.88-5.4%N/A-3.98Hold$14.92
Lucid Group (LCID)
1.9549 of 5 stars		6.17-9.7%N/A-4.35Hold22.29
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)
2.5044 of 5 stars		$285.43+0.8%N/A140.61Moderate Buy$344.50
Sunrun (RUN)
2.7841 of 5 stars		$23.39-2.6%N/A80.66Moderate Buy$43.63
SunPower (SPWR)
2.4228 of 5 stars		$17.17-4.8%N/A52.03Hold$21.63
Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)N/A$72.17-1.1%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.

Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?

Laycee and Chris from MarketBeat discuss the state of Tesla stock. TSLA stock is down 68% in 2022 and company skeptics believe it deserves to fall much further.

Related Videos

Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher (Episode 50)
Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher (Episode 50)
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Enter your email below to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: