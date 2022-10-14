MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14

Key Points The rally that started on Thursday has fizzled and the markets appear to be ending the week in the red.

This stems a brief rally that may be fueled by early better-than-expected earnings reports.

The market will continue to be held back by the inevitability of future interest rate hikes.

The rally that started on Thursday has fizzled and the markets are once again in a downturn. Earlier in the day it looked like investors were shaking off this week’s hot PPI and CPI numbers. One reason for investor optimism could be coming from the smattering of earnings reports that came in this week. It’s a small sample size, but they provide some evidence that earnings may come in better than expected. Investors will know more next week when earnings season kicks into high gear. But this is still a time to proceed with caution. The market will continue to be held back by the inevitability of further interest rate hikes. This is a time when you need a trusted source that can put these events in context . And you can count on MarketBeat to keep you in touch with the stocks and stories that are affecting your money. Here are some of the most popular articles from this week.

Articles by Jea Yu

Casino stocks have been a gamble. But Jea Yu suggests it might be time to place a bet on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM). The company’s stock is down 25% for the year, but unlike some of its peers the company is profitable. And, through its BetMGM app, MGM Resorts is beginning to grab significant market share in that market as well. Yu also wrote about the ongoing strength with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The company will continue to generate significant revenue from its Covid-19 vaccines. But there’s a bigger story here as the biotech giant has a pipeline that contains over 90 drugs. And as the weather gets colder in much of the country, Yu reminds investors that it may be time to take a look at Campbell’s Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). As Yu writes, these days the company is about more than soup. Still, the stock is up 7% for the year and we’re just heading into the company’s peak revenue season.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

As earnings season kicks off, Thomas Hughes was looking at Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM). As Hughes points out the company’s broad reach across the semiconductor space and currently attractive valuation makes the stock intriguing. However, decreased demand from notable companies such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) could be a reason to hold off on buying TSM stock. Hughes was also looking at two companies that delighted the market with strong earnings. For Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) the beat on earnings may be what is needed to convince investors that this low-beta stock is worth its high valuation. The case for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) is less about what the company reported and more to its guidance which includes cost-cutting efforts that the market perceives will improve the company’s margins and earnings.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Trying to find good stocks, particularly good tech stocks, in volatile markets is a challenging exercise. However, as Saw Quirke noted this week, one clue can be to find stocks that are moving contrary to the broader market. That’s the case that Quirke highlighted with Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO). Despite the September blood bath, TTWO stock was moving higher. This was, in part, due to an upgrade from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). As Quirke noted, that could signal that investors believe the worst has already been priced into the company’s stock. If so, TTWO could be a fourth-quarter winner.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was another company that delivered stronger-than-expected earnings. That moved WBA stock higher, but Chris Markoch gave investors a reason why the rally may be short-lived. By contrast, on the strength of beer sales, Markoch wrote that investors may want to give Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) a closer look as the holidays approach. Markoch was also writing about McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) a consumer staples stock that’s been underperforming the market. However, the company says it has reached an inflection point that may allow the company to combat the inflation that’s eating into its margins and profits.

Articles by Parth Pala

One sign that the housing market is cooling is that the market for house flippers is calming down. And that is a reason that Parth Pala suggests investors may want to take a look at Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z). In the housing market frenzy, Zillow took part in the house flipping market. That weighed on the company’s profits as the market has reversed. But as Pala notes, the company has mostly exited that market which is creating a more sustainable business model even as headwinds will remain in place for the housing market. Pala was also offering an opinion on the recent price movement with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Specifically, the company has had several analysts lower their price targets for AAPL stock. However, as Pala points out, Apple is now trading below its intrinsic value which could lead to a recovery once the company reports earnings.

Articles by Kate Stalter

As earnings season kicks off, investors tend to pay attention to results from the big banks, and with good reason. But as Kate Stalter points out, investors would do well to look at two regional bank stocks, particularly if you live in the regions in which they operate. And as Stalter notes, the MarketBeat stock screener can help you find some of these hidden gems. Biotech stocks have been making news lately and Stalter was writing about the recent news regarding Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) which reported positive news from clinical trials for its accelerated weight loss drug candidate. And although the summer movie season gave the industry a shot in the arm, Stalter advises caution if you’re thinking about investing in AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). For the AMC apes out there, this isn’t a hatchet piece. It’s a rational look at, among other things, what investors should make of the short interest in the company’s stock.

Before you consider MGM Resorts International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MGM Resorts International wasn't on the list.

While MGM Resorts International currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article