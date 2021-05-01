MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/26 – 4/30

It’s been 100 days of the Biden administration and the market seems to like what it’s seeing. Stocks are soaring and economic data looks strong. First quarter GDP showed a recovery is underway. Unemployment claims are down; housing starts are up; and consumer confidence is trending upward. The Fed is encouraged, but not enough to raise interest rates which may be another reason the markets are so giddy. And it was also a strong week for corporate earnings with more on the way. To make a long story short, it’s a great time to be in the market. And the MarketBeat team of writers will keep looking for the stocks and the stories that are moving the market. Here’s a look at some of the stocks they analyzed this week.

Articles by Sean Sechler

In times like these, it’s important to keep all your options open as an investor. Sean Sechler was looking into several different strategies that can help investors. One strategy is to look for stocks that have been in a consistent downtrend. To be fair, stocks frequently sell off for a reason, but Sechler identifies three bounce-back stocks with solid business models and strong track records. Sechler also recommends that investors go bargain shopping now that the flight to value stocks is underway. And he gave investors three forgotten growth stocks that look ready to rise again. Sechler was also suggesting that while it’s natural to focus on trendy sectors, it’s important to keep your mind open to growth in other sectors. In this case, Sechler recommends three stocks in the metals and mining sector.

Articles by Jea Yu

What’s old is new again. That’s a trite but accurate description for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). The company is drawing renewed interest from investors after a decade of being dormant. The provider of adaptive network solutions is getting a second wind from the need for bandwidth brought about by the 5G revolution. Yu was also looking at KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) which is a manufacturer of semiconductor equipment and is a benefiting from the global semiconductor shortage. Another potential recovery stock that Yu was bringing to investors’ attention was Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX). The company’s stock has been nearly cut in half since the beginning of the year. However, with analysts having low expectations for the company’s future earnings, it may be time for investors to look for an opportunistic price point to buy the stock.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

Thomas Hughes was giving investors his view on Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). The volatile cryptocurrency dropped 25% which can be a stomach-churning event for weak-handed investors. But as Hughes points out, this is the time for true believers to stand their ground. Because while it’s still a speculative asset, Bitcoin has a proven history of making a substantial rally after a large drop. A more traditional buy-on-the-dip candidate is eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). The e-commerce giant is seeing its shares drop after an earnings report that failed to meet analysts’ expectations. But with e-commerce expected to continue its growth in 2021, EBAY stock looks like a strong buy. Another stock benefiting from e-commerce tailwinds is Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Let’s face it. All the packages we’re receiving require a lot of boxes. This will be a catalyst for PKG stock through 2021 and perhaps beyond.

Articles by Nick Vasco

Sometimes investing can be as simple as riding the hot hand. That’s the advice that Nick Vasco has for investors in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock. The company continues to fire on all cylinders both in its e-commerce and Amazon Web Services (AWS) business units. And unless you have an appetite for bold contrarian bets, Amazon will remain a growth stock. On the other hand, Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) is a stock that has been showing a bit of surprising growth. The tobacco giant’s international footprint and move towards smoke-free products look to be catalysts for continued growth. Vasco was also looking at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock. The question for investors is whether you believe the company is setting a low bar or whether the stock is accurately priced at current levels.

Articles by Sam Quirke

Sam Quirke was offering advice to investors who are in a buying mood and offered three names to consider. One of the more obvious names for investors is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The tech giant continues to deliver strong growth with no end in sight. A more unexpected name perhaps is Ford (NYSE:F). However investors that have been paying attention know that the stock has been in an uptrend for the last year. Electric vehicle demand and analyst upgrades are just two reasons Quirke sees the stock going higher. A third growth stock candidate is American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL). The company is beginning to be more vocal about its prospects for a robust recovery. It really comes down to this simple fact. Having planes soaring in the sky is a good reason to buy shares of AAL stock.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Earnings season is a good time to evaluate stocks that you may have on your watch list or stocks that which you are looking to increase your position. In the case of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) the stock has been in the red in the last six months as investors have rotated to other sectors. But Markoch reminds investors that AbbVie is a buy-and-hold stock and should be invested in as such. Turning his attention to the biotech sector, Markoch believes BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is beginning to look bullish. As investors turn their attention away from Covid-19 stocks, BioMarin has products on the market and more on the way which allows it to stand out in the sector. And Markoch was also noting how fickle investors have been towards Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN). The stock soared after earnings, but has given up those gains and is clawing its way back. According to Markoch, it should be worth the ride for investors trying to find an opportune price point.

Articles by Kate Stalter

Practitioners of technical analysis in their trading know that two bullish signals can be price consolidations and crossovers in a stock’s Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator. Kate Stalter gave investors three stocks to look at for each signal. Regarding price consolidations, Stalter cautions traders to look for more than stocks that are trading at a discount. A strong track record of sales and earnings growth along with other fundamentals such as return on equity and improving cash flow are both important. Stalter was also giving investors three stocks that are showing a bullish MACD crossover. Regarding specific stocks, Stalter had her eye on Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), the streaming entertainment specialist. ROKU stock has been tumbling lately, but the long-term outlook for the company may point to brighter days ahead.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Like any group of stocks related to travel and tourism, hotel stocks saw a steep drop in share prices in 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector that once had 15 million employees has lost 4 million jobs since February.Many major cities will be feeling the ripple effects of the Covid-19 pandemic for years. However, there is ample evidence that shows the pandemic may be coming to an end. The number of new cases is dropping. The number of those getting vaccinated is rising. And even in the cities with the most restrictive mitigation measures, the slow process of reopening is beginning.All of this can’t come fast enough for individuals who rely on the travel and tourism industry for their livelihood. Hotel chains had at least some revenue coming in the door. And when earnings season concludes, the more budget-friendly hotel chains may realize revenue that is 75% of its 2019 numbers. But that is not enough to bring the hotels to anywhere near full employment. Particularly with hotels that have bars and restaurants that have remained closed or open at limited capacity.Many economists are optimistic that travel may begin to look more normal by the summer of this year. And the global economy may deliver 6.4% GDP growth this year. With that in mind, the hotel chains with the best fundamentals and the broadest footprint will be in the best position as the economy reopens.