Top 10 Trending WallStreetBets Stocks for September 2021

Although only becoming a household name in 2020, WallStreetBets was created as a sub-category of the Reddit forum in 2010. The subreddit community shares a passion for high-risk trades and has a particular focus on stocks that carry a high short-selling risk. MarketBeat tracks the number of mentions a company receives on WallStreetBets and provides a ranking over a certain period of time. The change percentage indicates the change in mentions up or down since the previous time period of the same length. This list shows the ten companies with the largest number (not percentage) of WallStreetBets mentions in the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) – Not surprisingly, AMC stock tops the list of trending WallStreetBets stocks. The company has been mentioned 313 times in the last 30 days although that number is over 50% down from the prior 30-day period. AMC was part of one short squeeze in February and another one in June. The stock continues to have a high amount of short interest. However, as of this writing, the stock is firmly in the middle of its 52-week range and the stock price appears to be consolidating. The company did record a double beat in its latest earnings report. However, that has not appeared to change the sentiment of analysts who remain mostly bearish on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) – While AMC Entertainment may garner most of the recent headlines, GameStop was the stock that made the words “meme stock” a household name. GME stock is up an incredible 3,410% in the last 12 months. Investors are at somewhat of a crossroads with the stock. Long investors can take comfort that the company is not a near-term bankruptcy risk. However, the long-term outlook for the company’s e-commerce strategy is still murky. While the company is growing its e-commerce sales, it will need to as it continues to shutter its brick-and-mortar stores.

Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) – After AMC and GME, there is a pretty steep drop-off in the number of WallStreetBets mentions. However, Clover Health does come in with over 100 mentions. Unlike many of the other meme stocks, CLOV stock is a stock that analysts believe may have some upside. The bullish and the bearish case for Clover Health center on its role as a Medicare Advantage insurer. On the one hand, the company should have a large potential audience for its Clover Assistant tool. On the other hand, it may lack pricing power.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) – If I would have told you that if you had purchased Amazon stock on August 23, 2020, you would basically have been flat one year later, you may have thought I was crazy. But that’s the case. Despite being a ubiquitous symbol for the trend towards e-commerce, AMZN stock has fallen sharply in the last 30 days. That might be why it’s getting the attention of WallStreetBets. But the sell-off appears to be a case of the company not meeting elevated expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) – AMD stock is up 28% in the last 12 months, but investors have experienced some bumps and bruises along the way. It all has to do with the global chip shortage that is now expected to last into 2022. After a strong two-year run in 2019 and 2020, maybe it’s appropriate that investors are taking a breath on AMD. And the stock is right about at the 12-month price target set by analysts. But with many growth prospects on the horizon, AMC stock still appears to be a stock that has further to run.

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) – It seems appropriate that Robinhood stock would make the top 10 list of stocks being mentioned by WallStreetBets. The trading app is popular among the Reddit community that saw its number grow in 2020 as the combination of pandemic mitigation measures combined with stimulus money expanded the company’s user base. HOOD stock nearly doubled in the first week after its much-publicized IPO, but the stock has come down to earth. However, investors are still sitting on a gain of around 15% with analysts believing the stock has an additional 16% of growth in the next 12 months.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) – Apple’s mentions on WallStreetBets are down 25% and that may due to the company’s strong earnings report. In that report, Apple proved that, for now, it is less affected by the global chip shortage. All eyes will be on the anticipated release of the iPhone13 this fall which according to Wedbush is expected to be a “normal” launch. Through August 16, AAPL stock was lagging the major indexes for the year. That could be the catalyst for a sharp move higher for the remainder of the year.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) – Sixteen analysts have boosted their price target for GOOGL stock since the company’s earnings report. Yet GOOGL stock hasn’t received quite the reward that some investors may have expected. It’s up just 4% since reporting earnings. Alphabet is currently rated by 41 analysts, 40 of which give the stock a Buy rating. Investors who are bullish on the future of digital advertising will still need to consider GOOGL stock for their portfolio.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) – This disruptive fintech company looks to have a long runway according to the two analysts that have offered a rating since SoFi went public in late 2020. The company is not yet profitable, and it reported a larger than expected loss in its most recent earnings report. That might explain why the company’s mentions are down over 60%. However, the company continues to post year-over-year revenue growth which, for now, appears to be enough.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Microsoft doesn’t necessarily fit the pattern of many of the WallStreetBet stocks. MSFT stock is up 42.8% in the last 12 months with almost all of that growth occurring in 2021. The company continues to see its Azure cloud service explode in popularity and Microsoft Teams will likely continue to be a vital link as more businesses adopt a hybrid model between remote work and in-office work.

