S&P 500   4,690.70
DOW   35,813.80
QQQ   397.48
3 Software Stocks for the Long-Term Investor
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) Rallies Against The Grain 
Dollar Tree Embraces Higher Prices, Shares Rocket 
Is Cracker Barrel A High-Yield Trap? 
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) Shares Surge To All-Time Highs
Trend Lines, Index Inclusion Bode Well For JD.Com
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
S&P 500   4,690.70
DOW   35,813.80
QQQ   397.48
3 Software Stocks for the Long-Term Investor
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) Rallies Against The Grain 
Dollar Tree Embraces Higher Prices, Shares Rocket 
Is Cracker Barrel A High-Yield Trap? 
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) Shares Surge To All-Time Highs
Trend Lines, Index Inclusion Bode Well For JD.Com
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
S&P 500   4,690.70
DOW   35,813.80
QQQ   397.48
3 Software Stocks for the Long-Term Investor
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) Rallies Against The Grain 
Dollar Tree Embraces Higher Prices, Shares Rocket 
Is Cracker Barrel A High-Yield Trap? 
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) Shares Surge To All-Time Highs
Trend Lines, Index Inclusion Bode Well For JD.Com
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs
S&P 500   4,690.70
DOW   35,813.80
QQQ   397.48
3 Software Stocks for the Long-Term Investor
Micron (NASDAQ: MU) Rallies Against The Grain 
Dollar Tree Embraces Higher Prices, Shares Rocket 
Is Cracker Barrel A High-Yield Trap? 
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) Shares Surge To All-Time Highs
Trend Lines, Index Inclusion Bode Well For JD.Com
US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs

Western Digital Stock is a Chance Opportunity

Wednesday, November 24, 2021 | Jea Yu
Western Digital Stock is a Chance OpportunityData storage solutions company Western Digital (NYSE: WDC) stock may have bottomed out after its fiscal Q1 2022 earnings shortfall and lowered guidance. COVID-19 impact, chip shortage and supply chain disruptions all played a part in the transitory shortfalls to set the bar lower moving forward. Supply disruption caused its flash and hard drive business units to decline sequentially. Shares are trading at a 6.5 forward P/E, making it a chance opportunity to get in at bargain value levels assuming the supply chain constraints are temporary. The insatiable demand for data storage will continue to accelerate as cloud migration continues, especially if the metaverse becomes a reality. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Western Digital for exposure.

Q1 Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release

On Oct. 28, 2021, Western Digital released its fiscal first-quarter 2022 results for the quarter ending September 2021. The Company reported non-GAAP earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $2.49 excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a profit of $2.44, a $0.05 beat. Revenues grew 28.8% year-over-year (YoY) to $5.05 billion falling short of analyst estimates for $5.06 billion. Western Digital CEO David Goeckeler commented, “Strong demand across diverse end markets, particularly for our cloud products, combined with Western Digital’s strong innovation engine, broad routes to market and sharpened execution, enabled us to deliver solid results within our guidance range, even in the face of significant COVID impacts and supply chain disruptions. While these disruptions are transitory, the long-term opportunities for Western Digital remain unchanged as the world’s digital transformation continues to accelerate. We believe that the migration to the cloud and demand for storage solutions throughout the client and consumer markets will continue to drive a huge opportunity for Western Digital and our customers.”

Lowered Guidance

Western Digital lowered its guidance for Q1 2022 with revenues estimated to come in between $4.70 billion to $4.90 billion compared to $5.24 billion consensus analyst estimates. The Company expected EPS between $1.95 to $2.25 versus $2.63 consensus analyst estimates. Operating margins are expected between 32% and 34%/

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Goeckeler set the tone, “This marks the sixth quarter in a row of meeting or exceeding guidance, a point that we are particularly proud of as we continue to navigate uncertainty and volatility in the market. Strong demand across diverse end markets, particularly for our cloud products combined with Western Digital strong innovation, broad routes to market, and sharpen to execution enabled us to deliver results within our guidance range despite significant COVID impacts and supply chain disruptions. While these disruptions are transitory, the long-term opportunities for Western Digital remain unchanged as the world's digital transformation continues to accelerate. During the quarter, we shipped a record level of exabytes, while also improving non - GAAP gross margin across both flash in HDD and generating profitable growth. We saw a strong demand for our latest generation hard drives and flash products in the Cloud end market, as well as strong consumer demand for new 5G based mobile phones incorporating our latest fixed Five Flash Solutions. The strong demand for these products were partially offset by pressure in the commercial channel within the client end market and certain portions of the consumer end market, particularly retail. This was attributable to component issues impacting our customers’ ability to ship products, greater component sources constraints within our own operations, and uneven geographic demand due COVID lockdowns. Our continued focus on innovation and a more agile business unit structure enabled us to quickly adapt to these dynamics.”

He concluded, “Our long-term goal is to grow BiCS in line with the market taking advantage of our product and end market breadth to shift our BiCS to optimize profitability. As we look into calendar year 2022, we are optimistic as our customers continue to indicate strong end demand across Cloud, client, and consumer end markets. We have industry-leading technology, the right product portfolio, and an investment in the organizational agility to fundamentally drive improved profitability regardless of market conditions. We have a great position in two large and growing markets in Flash and HDD. And we have proven our ability to drive innovation throughout our portfolio and deliver industry-leading products to a broad and loyal customer base. We believe that the migration to the Cloud, in demand for storage solutions throughout the client and consumer markets will drive a huge opportunity for Western Digital and our customers.”

Western Digital Stock is a Chance Opportunity

WDC Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the price action playing field for WDC shares. The weekly rifle chart peaked near the $78.35 Fibonacci (fib) level before plunging to a low of $49.50. The weekly rifle chart coiled on a stochastic mini pup through the 20-band attempting to trigger a weekly market structure low (MSL) buy signal above $56.70. The weekly 5-period moving average (MA) is rising at $56.42 attempting to crossover the 15-period MA at $58.19 for a breakout. The daily rifle chart peaked off the $62.19 fib before slipping on a falling 5-period MA at $57.12 as the daily stochastic mini inverse pup formed. Stochastic is oscillation down through the 40-band with lower daily Bollinger Bands at $51.65.Prudent investors can monitor for opportunistic pullback levels at the $53.63 fib, $52.13 fib, $50.44 fib, $49.10 fib, $48.05 fib, and the $45.83 fib. Upside trajectories range from the $71.02 fib up to the $91.72 fib level.

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.