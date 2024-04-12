S&P 500   5,199.06
Fastenal, CarMax fall; Alpine Immune Sciences, Arvinas rise, Thursday, 4/11/2024
Stock market today: Global markets mixed after Wall St rebound led by Big Tech
Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/11/2024
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip? 
Homebuyers’ quandary: to wait or not to wait for lower mortgage rates
Fastenal, CarMax fall; Alpine Immune Sciences, Arvinas rise, Thursday, 4/11/2024
Stock market today: Global markets mixed after Wall St rebound led by Big Tech
Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/11/2024
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip? 
Homebuyers’ quandary: to wait or not to wait for lower mortgage rates
Fastenal, CarMax fall; Alpine Immune Sciences, Arvinas rise, Thursday, 4/11/2024
Stock market today: Global markets mixed after Wall St rebound led by Big Tech
Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/11/2024
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip? 
Homebuyers’ quandary: to wait or not to wait for lower mortgage rates
Fastenal, CarMax fall; Alpine Immune Sciences, Arvinas rise, Thursday, 4/11/2024
Stock market today: Global markets mixed after Wall St rebound led by Big Tech
Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/11/2024
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip? 
Homebuyers’ quandary: to wait or not to wait for lower mortgage rates
Free Trial

2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding

Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Don Miller
April 12, 2024

Furniture stocks

Key Points

  • Furniture companies are attractive investments for their cash flow and capital returns. 
  • The Lovesac Company is still in its growth phase but on track for substantial capital return over time. 
  • Hooker Furnishings is a high-yield in the furniture industry on track to pivot back to growth this fiscal year. 
  5 stocks we like better than Lovesac

Furniture stocks The Lovesac Company NASDAQ: LOVE and Hooker Furnishings NASDAQ: HOFT are lower following their Q4 reports opening a buy-the-dip opportunity. Near-term headwinds hamper these stocks, but they are rapidly improving their operational quality and building leverage for a rebound expected to begin soon. 

The timing is uncertain, but the FOMC shift to lower rates is expected to happen this year and lead to recovery in the housing and ancillary markets like furnishings and furniture. Because they have shored up fortress balance sheets and built leverage for growth, the rebound in share prices could be substantial. 

The Lovesac Company Provides Value: Capital Returns to Follow

One of the attractive qualities of the furniture industry is its capital returns. Most furniture makers pay a substantial dividend, but not The Lovesac Company. It is still in its growth phase,  reinvesting in the business and producing solid results. The Q4 results are mixed, and the outlook for FQ1 is tepid, but the 15% increase in store count and wider margins are a lever for growth that should be noticed. 

The company was able to sustain growth in a no-growth environment because of the store count; when growth returns to the industry, The Lovesac Company will lead and stand to gain market share. Because it is profitable now and maintains a fortress balance sheet, nothing can stop it from initiating a dividend when its growth targets are achieved. 

The lack of dividends plays into the stock’s valuation—shares of LOVE trade at about 14X earnings compared to Hooker Furniture, which trades at 18X earnings. Hooker Furniture is a high-yield with a payout near 4.5%, and it has been increasing its payout annually.

Critical details from The Lovesac Company’s Q4 results include 5% top-line growth and a better-than-expected margin. The company widened its margin despite an increase in SG&A and delivered accelerated growth on the bottom line. Net income grew by 18% and GAAP earnings by 17% to outpace the Marketbeat.com consensus despite weakness on the top line. 

Balance sheet details also favor a rebound in the share price. The company's cash flow is positive and produced a near-doubling of cash compared to last year. The cash build is also due to an inventory reduction that has the company in a lean operating condition. Other highlights include current and total assets up, liabilities down, and equity up 18%. 

LOvesac stock chart

Hooker Furnishings Struggles in Q4; Makes Critical Decision

Hooker Furnishings posted an industry-leading decline in FQ4 due primarily to weakness in the market and the decision to cut unprofitable sales. The cut in sales is responsible for 660 basis points of the full-year decline but had the positive impact of improving margin. The company also reduced its inventory during the year to aid balance sheet improvements that have it set up to continue paying its dividend. The balance sheet highlights include cash that has more than doubled and falling liabilities. Leverage is low at less than 0.5X cash and 0.1X equity. 


The risk with Hooker is that the dividend distribution is nearly 100% of earnings. The company is expected to pivot to growth this year, but the ratio may only fall substantially in the back half of the fiscal year. However, the company has indicated its intention to pay meaningful dividends, so a distribution cut is not expected, although large increases should not be expected until business recovery commences. 

The price action in HOFT fell about 4% after the news and set a new low, but investors are buying the dip. Price action is supported by increased volume in an oversold market, suggesting a rebound will commence soon. Assuming support holds at $20, the market could move quickly to $22 before consolidation. If not, a move to lower prices near $18 is likely. 

HOFT stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Lovesac right now?

Before you consider Lovesac, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lovesac wasn't on the list.

While Lovesac currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning Cover
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

If a company's CEO, COO, and CFO were all selling shares of their stock, would you want to know?

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hooker Furnishings (HOFT)
3.1036 of 5 stars		$20.98+1.8%4.39%-27.97N/A
Lovesac (LOVE)
3.8627 of 5 stars		$20.73-11.2%N/A16.32Buy$34.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Thomas Hughes

About Thomas Hughes

  • tmhughes.writeon@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Experience

Thomas Hughes has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2019.

Areas of Expertise

Technical analysis, the S&P 500; retail, consumer, consumer staples, dividends, high-yield, small caps, technology, economic data, oil, cryptocurrencies

Education

Associate of Arts in Culinary Technology

Past Experience

Market watcher, trader and investor for numerous websites. Founded Passive Market Intelligence LLC to provide market research insights. 

