iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)
About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large- mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. IWO Stock Price History
IWO ETF News Headlines
September 8, 2023 | msn.com
IWO: Low-Yielding Small-Cap Diversified ETF Can Deliver Long-Term Growth
June 8, 2023 | msn.com
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF declares quarterly distribution of $0.3494
March 25, 2023 | seekingalpha.com
IWO iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
December 14, 2022 | msn.com
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF declares quarterly distribution of $0.5088
September 25, 2022 | fool.com
iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEMKT: IWO)
September 15, 2022 | seekingalpha.com
IWO: Don't Buy, But These 5 Growth Industries Show Promise
August 21, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO.MX)
May 31, 2022 | nasdaq.com
IWO, SWN, WSC, TTEK: Large Inflows Detected at ETF Email Address Fund Details IssueriShares Fund NameiShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Tax ClassificationRegulated Investment Company Stock ExchangeNYSEARCACurrent SymbolNYSEARCA:IWO Inception Date7/24/2000 Fund ManagerDiane Hsiung, Jennifer Hsui, Greg Savage, Alan Mason Previous SymbolNYSE:IWO Webwww.ishares.com Phone+1-800-4742737Fund Focus Asset ClassEquity BenchmarkRussell 2000 Growth Index CategorySize and Style FocusSmall Cap Development LevelDeveloped Markets RegionNorth America Number of Holdings1079 Fund Statistics Assets Under Management$9.33 billion Average Daily Volume$611,531.90 Discount/Premium0.19% Administrator, Advisor and Custodian AdministratorJPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. AdvisorBlackRock Fund Advisors CustodianJPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. DistributorBlackRock Investments, LLC Transfer AgentJPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Get This Free Report iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF ExpensesTypeIWOSmall Cap ETFsEquity ETFsNYSEARCA ETFsAll ETFsManagement Fee0.23%0.45%0.53%0.50%0.51%Other Expenses0.00%0.27%0.53%0.64%0.57%Total Expense0.23%0.54%0.69%0.74%0.70%Fee Waiver0.00%-0.31%-0.55%-0.70%-0.58%Net Expense0.23%0.49%0.59%0.57%0.57% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Holdings & ExposureTop 10 IWO HoldingsSuper Micro Computer(NASDAQ:SMCI)Holding Weight: 1.17%ChampionX(NASDAQ:CHX)Holding Weight: 0.57%Rambus(NASDAQ:RMBS)Holding Weight: 0.53%Simpson Manufacturing(NYSE:SSD)Holding Weight: 0.53%SPS Commerce(NASDAQ:SPSC)Holding Weight: 0.53%Atkore(NYSE:ATKR)Holding Weight: 0.51%Novanta(NASDAQ:NOVT)Holding Weight: 0.51%Selective Insurance Group(NASDAQ:SIGI)Holding Weight: 0.50%ATI(NYSE:ATI)Holding Weight: 0.48%Comfort Systems USA(NYSE:FIX)Holding Weight: 0.48%IWO Sector ExposureIWO Industry ExposureFull Holdings Details Key ExecutivesLee T. Kranefuss (Age 54)Chairman of the Board, President, Trustee of iShares Trust. Michael Arthur Latham (Age 51)Principal Financial Officer, Treasurer, Secretary Cecilia H. Herbert (Age 68)Trustee Charles A. Hurty (Age 73)Trustee of iShares Trust John E. Kerrigan (Age 61)Trustee of iShares Trust Richard K. Lyons (Age 52)Trustee of iShares Trust John E. Similar ETFs
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF NASDAQ:SCZ
iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF NYSEARCA:IWN
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF NYSEARCA:SPSM
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF NYSEARCA:VSS
Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF NYSEARCA:AVUV

Institutional Ownership
Keybank National Association OH Sold 1,437 shares on 11/8/2023 Ownership: 0.379%
Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Bought 700 shares on 11/8/2023 Ownership: 0.031%
Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Bought 975 shares on 11/8/2023 Ownership: 0.007%
MV Capital Management Inc. Sold 60 shares on 11/7/2023 Ownership: 0.030%
Dravo Bay LLC Bought 61 shares on 11/7/2023 Ownership: 0.007%

IWO ETF - Frequently Asked Questions
How have IWO shares performed in 2023?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF's stock was trading at $214.52 at the beginning of 2023. Since then, IWO shares have increased by 0.5% and is now trading at $215.68. What does IWO invest in?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is a equity fund issued by iShares. IWO focuses on small cap investments and follows the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The fund's investments total to approximately $9.33 billion assets under management.

What stocks does iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF hold?
IWO invests in 1079 holdings. Some of the stocks in their portfolio include Super Micro Computer (SMCI), ChampionX (CHX), Rambus (RMBS), Simpson Manufacturing (SSD), SPS Commerce (SPSC), Atkore (ATKR), Novanta (NOVT), Selective Insurance Group (SIGI), ATI (ATI) and Comfort Systems USA (FIX).

What is the management fee for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF's management fee is 0.23% and has no other recorded expenses or fee waivers. The net expense ratio for IWO is 0.23%. What other stocks do shareholders of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF own?
Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF investors own include BlackRock (BLK), CA (CA), NVIDIA (NVDA), AbbVie (ABBV), Micron Technology (MU), Alibaba Group (BABA), Costco Wholesale (COST), AT&T (T), Home Depot (HD) and Target (TGT).

Who are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF's major shareholders?
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF's stock is owned by many different retail and institutional investors. Top institutional investors include TIAA Trust National Association (3.25%), Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC (1.96%), Commonwealth Equity Services LLC (1.61%), Victory Capital Management Inc. (1.36%), Cohen Klingenstein LLC (1.36%) and Alaska Permanent Fund Corp (1.23%). 