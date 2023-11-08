iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large- mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. The Fund's investment adviser is BlackRock Fund Advisors.