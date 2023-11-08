S&P 500   4,378.38
GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Datadog, Planet Fitness rise; Sanmina, Emerson Electric fall, Tuesday, 11/7/2023
Airbnb 'Tenant From Hell' Finally Leaves, Police Oversaw the Move Out
Markets are loving what CAVA's future has to offer
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023
GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Datadog, Planet Fitness rise; Sanmina, Emerson Electric fall, Tuesday, 11/7/2023
Airbnb 'Tenant From Hell' Finally Leaves, Police Oversaw the Move Out
Markets are loving what CAVA's future has to offer
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023
GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Datadog, Planet Fitness rise; Sanmina, Emerson Electric fall, Tuesday, 11/7/2023
Airbnb 'Tenant From Hell' Finally Leaves, Police Oversaw the Move Out
Markets are loving what CAVA's future has to offer
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023
GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
Datadog, Planet Fitness rise; Sanmina, Emerson Electric fall, Tuesday, 11/7/2023
Airbnb 'Tenant From Hell' Finally Leaves, Police Oversaw the Move Out
Markets are loving what CAVA's future has to offer
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 11/7/2023
NYSEARCA:IWO

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Price, Holdings, & News

$215.68
+0.48 (+0.22%)
(As of 11/7/2023 ET)
Today's Range
$213.76
$216.52
50-Day Range
$204.07
$242.73
52-Week Range
$203.42
$255.10
Volume
325,700 shs
Average Volume
464,816 shs
Market Capitalization
$8.98 billion
Assets Under Management
$9.38 billion
Dividend Yield
0.73%
Net Expense Ratio
0.23%
IWO stock logo

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large- mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. The Fund's investment adviser is BlackRock Fund Advisors.

IWO Stock Price History

IWO ETF News Headlines

September 8, 2023 | msn.com
IWO: Low-Yielding Small-Cap Diversified ETF Can Deliver Long-Term Growth
June 8, 2023 | msn.com
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF declares quarterly distribution of $0.3494
March 25, 2023 | seekingalpha.com
IWO iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
December 14, 2022 | msn.com
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF declares quarterly distribution of $0.5088
September 25, 2022 | fool.com
iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEMKT: IWO)
September 15, 2022 | seekingalpha.com
IWO: Don't Buy, But These 5 Growth Industries Show Promise
August 21, 2022 | finance.yahoo.com
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO.MX)
May 31, 2022 | nasdaq.com
IWO, SWN, WSC, TTEK: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Fund Details

Issuer
iShares
Fund Name
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
Tax Classification
Regulated Investment Company
Stock Exchange
NYSEARCA
Current Symbol
NYSEARCA:IWO
Inception Date
7/24/2000
Fund Manager
Diane Hsiung, Jennifer Hsui, Greg Savage, Alan Mason
Previous Symbol
NYSE:IWO
Web
www.ishares.com
Phone
+1-800-4742737

Fund Focus

Asset Class
Equity
Benchmark
Russell 2000 Growth Index
Category
Size and Style
Focus
Small Cap
Development Level
Developed Markets
Region
North America
Number of Holdings
1079

Fund Statistics

Assets Under Management
$9.33 billion
Average Daily Volume
$611,531.90
Discount/Premium
0.19%

Administrator, Advisor and Custodian

Administrator
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Advisor
BlackRock Fund Advisors
Custodian
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Distributor
BlackRock Investments, LLC
Transfer Agent
JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Trustee
N/A
Lead Market Maker
Latour Trading

Options

Optionable
Optionable
Options Volume
21
Put Options
14
Call Options
7
Short Interest
2,040,000 shs

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
41,650,000
Beta
1.15
Creation Unit
50,000
Creation Fee
$1,530.00
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Expenses

TypeIWOSmall Cap ETFsEquity ETFsNYSEARCA ETFsAll ETFs
Management Fee0.23%0.45%0.53%0.50%0.51%
Other Expenses0.00%0.27%0.53%0.64%0.57%
Total Expense0.23%0.54%0.69%0.74%0.70%
Fee Waiver0.00%-0.31%-0.55%-0.70%-0.58%
Net Expense0.23%0.49%0.59%0.57%0.57%

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Holdings & Exposure

Top 10 IWO Holdings

IWO Sector Exposure

IWO Industry Exposure

Full Holdings Details

Key Executives

  • Lee T. Kranefuss (Age 54)
    Chairman of the Board, President, Trustee of iShares Trust.
  • Michael Arthur Latham (Age 51)
    Principal Financial Officer, Treasurer, Secretary
  • Cecilia H. Herbert (Age 68)
    Trustee
  • Charles A. Hurty (Age 73)
    Trustee of iShares Trust
  • John E. Kerrigan (Age 61)
    Trustee of iShares Trust
  • Richard K. Lyons (Age 52)
    Trustee of iShares Trust
  • John E. Martinez (Age 56)
    Trustee of iShares Trust

Similar ETFs

Institutional Ownership

IWO ETF - Frequently Asked Questions

How have IWO shares performed in 2023?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF's stock was trading at $214.52 at the beginning of 2023. Since then, IWO shares have increased by 0.5% and is now trading at $215.68.
What does IWO invest in?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF is a equity fund issued by iShares. IWO focuses on small cap investments and follows the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The fund's investments total to approximately $9.33 billion assets under management.

What stocks does iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF hold?

IWO invests in 1079 holdings. Some of the stocks in their portfolio include Super Micro Computer (SMCI), ChampionX (CHX), Rambus (RMBS), Simpson Manufacturing (SSD), SPS Commerce (SPSC), Atkore (ATKR), Novanta (NOVT), Selective Insurance Group (SIGI), ATI (ATI) and Comfort Systems USA (FIX).

What is the management fee for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF's management fee is 0.23% and has no other recorded expenses or fee waivers. The net expense ratio for IWO is 0.23%.

What other stocks do shareholders of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF own?

Based on aggregate information from My MarketBeat watchlists, some companies that other iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF investors own include BlackRock (BLK), CA (CA), NVIDIA (NVDA), AbbVie (ABBV), Micron Technology (MU), Alibaba Group (BABA), Costco Wholesale (COST), AT&T (T), Home Depot (HD) and Target (TGT).

Who are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF's major shareholders?

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF's stock is owned by many different retail and institutional investors. Top institutional investors include TIAA Trust National Association (3.25%), Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC (1.96%), Commonwealth Equity Services LLC (1.61%), Victory Capital Management Inc. (1.36%), Cohen Klingenstein LLC (1.36%) and Alaska Permanent Fund Corp (1.23%).

