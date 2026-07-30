1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.12. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 140,567 shares.

Get 1-800 FLOWERS.COM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLWS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Noble Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Report on FLWS

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $251.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 28.81% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.The company had revenue of $293.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.42 million. On average, analysts expect that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 538,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 2,832.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 1-800 FLOWERS.COM wasn't on the list.

While 1-800 FLOWERS.COM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here