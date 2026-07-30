10x Genomics (TXG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $146.6740 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 10x Genomics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $46.32 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -272.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company's 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered 10x Genomics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on 10x Genomics

Insider Activity

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 30,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,108,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,172,607.20. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 11,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $283,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 502,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,268,880. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,357. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,667,369 shares of the company's stock worth $206,605,000 after purchasing an additional 779,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,437,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,285,628 shares of the company's stock worth $50,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,801 shares of the company's stock worth $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,372 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,413,286 shares of the company's stock worth $39,901,000 after buying an additional 389,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

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