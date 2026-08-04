3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

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Trending Headlines about 3D Systems

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Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. 3D Systems reported revenue of $94.6 million, slightly above the $93.8 million consensus estimate, and an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share versus expectations for a $0.05 loss. The company’s performance also improved from a $0.07-per-share loss a year earlier. 3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

3D Systems reported revenue of $94.6 million, slightly above the $93.8 million consensus estimate, and an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share versus expectations for a $0.05 loss. The company’s performance also improved from a $0.07-per-share loss a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: New printer demand and healthcare growth supported the quarter. Revenue was down only 0.3% year over year, or up 1.4% excluding divestitures, while metal and polymer hardware printer sales grew at double-digit rates. Healthcare strength helped offset weakness in industrial markets. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.8 million. Healthcare Growth Offsets Industrial Weakness

Revenue was down only 0.3% year over year, or up 1.4% excluding divestitures, while metal and polymer hardware printer sales grew at double-digit rates. Healthcare strength helped offset weakness in industrial markets. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance was above analyst expectations. Management projected Q3 revenue of $96 million to $99 million, compared with the approximately $94 million consensus estimate, suggesting expectations for sequential growth. 3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management projected Q3 revenue of $96 million to $99 million, compared with the approximately $94 million consensus estimate, suggesting expectations for sequential growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO transition creates both uncertainty and a potential catalyst. Dr. Jeffrey Graves will step down as president and CEO and retire from the board, but will remain in his role until a successor is appointed. The lack of an announced successor leaves investors focused on whether the next leader can accelerate growth and improve profitability. 3D Systems Announces CEO Transition Plan

Dr. Jeffrey Graves will step down as president and CEO and retire from the board, but will remain in his role until a successor is appointed. The lack of an announced successor leaves investors focused on whether the next leader can accelerate growth and improve profitability. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and industrial demand remain concerns. The company still posted a $12.9 million net loss, revenue was essentially flat year over year, and industrial-market weakness continues to limit broader growth. Analysts still expect a full-year loss.

3D Systems Stock Up 35.0%

NYSE DDD traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,174,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,052. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.73.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.10%.The company had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,217 shares of the 3D printing company's stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 109,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5,139.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the 3D printing company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company's stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company's hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

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