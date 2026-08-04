3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the 3D printing company's stock. Craig Hallum's price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DDD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDD

3D Systems Stock Up 35.0%

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. 10,948,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $561.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 2.73.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.76 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 992.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,292,379 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,174,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,117,975 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 323,272 shares of the 3D printing company's stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 135,957 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting 3D Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting 3D Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. 3D Systems reported revenue of $94.6 million, slightly above the $93.8 million consensus estimate, and an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share versus expectations for a $0.05 loss. The company’s performance also improved from a $0.07-per-share loss a year earlier. 3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

3D Systems reported revenue of $94.6 million, slightly above the $93.8 million consensus estimate, and an adjusted loss of $0.04 per share versus expectations for a $0.05 loss. The company’s performance also improved from a $0.07-per-share loss a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: New printer demand and healthcare growth supported the quarter. Revenue was down only 0.3% year over year, or up 1.4% excluding divestitures, while metal and polymer hardware printer sales grew at double-digit rates. Healthcare strength helped offset weakness in industrial markets. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.8 million. Healthcare Growth Offsets Industrial Weakness

Revenue was down only 0.3% year over year, or up 1.4% excluding divestitures, while metal and polymer hardware printer sales grew at double-digit rates. Healthcare strength helped offset weakness in industrial markets. Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.8 million. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance was above analyst expectations. Management projected Q3 revenue of $96 million to $99 million, compared with the approximately $94 million consensus estimate, suggesting expectations for sequential growth. 3D Systems Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management projected Q3 revenue of $96 million to $99 million, compared with the approximately $94 million consensus estimate, suggesting expectations for sequential growth. Neutral Sentiment: CEO transition creates both uncertainty and a potential catalyst. Dr. Jeffrey Graves will step down as president and CEO and retire from the board, but will remain in his role until a successor is appointed. The lack of an announced successor leaves investors focused on whether the next leader can accelerate growth and improve profitability. 3D Systems Announces CEO Transition Plan

Dr. Jeffrey Graves will step down as president and CEO and retire from the board, but will remain in his role until a successor is appointed. The lack of an announced successor leaves investors focused on whether the next leader can accelerate growth and improve profitability. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and industrial demand remain concerns. The company still posted a $12.9 million net loss, revenue was essentially flat year over year, and industrial-market weakness continues to limit broader growth. Analysts still expect a full-year loss.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems, founded in 1986 by stereolithography pioneer Chuck Hull, is a leading provider of additive manufacturing solutions. Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, the company develops and sells a broad range of 3D printers, materials, software, and on-demand manufacturing services. Its core technologies include stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal printing (DMP), and multi-jet printing (MJP), enabling customers to build prototypes, production parts, and complex geometries across a variety of industries.

The company's hardware portfolio spans desktop to production-scale systems designed for applications in aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education.

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