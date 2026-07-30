3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of 3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,748.77 and traded as high as GBX 2,915. 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 2,897, with a volume of 2,511,451 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

III has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,600 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 3,527 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 3,601.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on III

3i Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,438.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,748.77. The company has a market capitalization of £29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 131.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

3i Group (LON:III - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 539.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 549.60 billion during the quarter. 3i Group had a net margin of 1,236.92% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

In other 3i Group news, insider Jasi Halai acquired 2,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,088 per share, with a total value of £56,208.96. Also, insider Simon Borrows bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,229 per share, for a total transaction of £1,114,500. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 64,765 shares of company stock valued at $142,461,849. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company's stock.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America. We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets. As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach. We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

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