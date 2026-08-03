4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) to Announce Earnings on Monday

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share and revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.04). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 182.34%.The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.59 million. On average, analysts expect 4D Molecular Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3%

FDMT stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,617 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,404. The trade was a 53.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Kirn sold 114,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,201,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 942,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,867,817.95. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 184,811 shares of company stock worth $2,075,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,362.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

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