4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.8750.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get FDMT alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $9.61 on Thursday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $502.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.70. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.83% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. Research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 9,810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,617 shares in the company, valued at $103,404. This represents a 53.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Kirn sold 114,746 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $1,201,390.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 942,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,817.95. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 184,811 shares of company stock worth $2,075,906 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,006 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Emeryville, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of targeted gene therapies for rare diseases. The company employs its proprietary Gene Expression AAV (GEA) platform to engineer novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids with enhanced tissue selectivity and transduction efficiency. This platform aims to improve the precision and durability of gene delivery compared to traditional AAV approaches.

4D's pipeline includes both preclinical and clinical-stage programs across multiple therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider 4D Molecular Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and 4D Molecular Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here