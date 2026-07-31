5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 589,855 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the June 30th total of 361,368 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,479 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "moderate buy" rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FPLSF

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 1,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.85. 5N Plus has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.04 million.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high‐purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company's product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five‐nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high‐purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

Further Reading

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